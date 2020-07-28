

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. BARR Plc (BAG.L) expects revenue for the 26 weeks ended 25 July 2020 to be about £113 million, a about 8% decrease compared to the prior year's £122.5 million.



For the 3-month period April to June, revenue declined about 12% against the same period in the prior year.



Meanwhile, Roger White, Chief Executive Officer, said, '...We are a profitable and cash generative business in a robust drinks sector and I am confident that our business will continue to prove its resilience for the balance of the year and beyond...'



The company further noted that following the UK-wide commencement of lockdown on 23 March 2020, it entered a period of 'significant trading volatility, initially characterised by consumer stockpiling and then a general shift towards larger, less frequent take-home purchasing.'



Also, the company has been exposed to the complete closure of the hospitality sector as well as a material reduction in the 'out of home' consumption of soft drinks.



