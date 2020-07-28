

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs Plc (GRG.L), a bakery food-on-the-go retailer, reported Tuesday that its first-half pre-tax loss was 65.2 million pounds, compared to profit of 36.7 million pounds last year.



Loss per share was 53.4 pence, compared to 28.5 pence earnings per share a year ago.



Total sales declined 44.9 percent to 300.6 million pounds from last year's 546.3 million pounds. Company-managed shop like-for-like sales were down 49%,



Further, the company said its Board is not declaring an interim dividend for 2020.



Regarding the current trading, the company noted that company-managed shops have seen sales develop since reopening, and reached 72 percent of 2019 levels in the most recent week to July 25.



Looking forward, Greggs expects that the business should break even in profit terms when it achieves sales around 80 percent of the 2019 level.



However, the company still expect sales to remain below normal for as long as social distancing is required.



Greggs, with more than 2,000 retail outlets throughout the country, now expects to open about 60 shops and close about 50 shops over the year.



