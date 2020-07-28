

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported Tuesday that Kumba Iron Ore Limited's first half of the year EBITDA was R17.4 billion and attributable free cash flow was R7.1 billion.



Kumba said its production of 17.9 Mt and sales of 18.6 Mt were in line with its Covid-19 adjusted guidance for the first half of the year.



Kumba declared an interim cash dividend of R19.60 per share, representing a payout ratio of 75% of headline earnings.



Separately, Kumba said that Kapstevel South project at its Kolomela mine approved by both the company's and Anglo American's boards. The total capital cost of the project will be about R7 billion, including pre-stripping.



Kumba anticipates that the addition of the Kapstevel South pit will deliver an after-tax internal rate of return of about 25% and allow Kolomela to maintain an estimated EBITDA margin of >35% in the long-term.



The project entails the development of a new pit, Kapstevel South and associated infrastructure at Kolomela. Pit establishment and waste stripping will commence this year with first ore expected in 2024.



