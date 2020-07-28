

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - MITIE Group Plc (MTO.L) reported Group revenue from continuing operations for the three months ended 30 June 2020 of 458.3 million pounds, a decline of 11% from last year. The Group noted that its June's performance was slightly better than the April and May result.



MITIE Group stated that although the COVID-19 situation has impacted the performance of its business in the first quarter, the Group's business has proved to be more resilient than expected, particularly across its fixed Technical Services contracts, Cleaning and Security services and public sector contracts.



The Group reported that its average daily net debt, pre-IFRS 16, for the three months ended 30 June 2020 was much reduced, at 71 million pounds compared to 240 million pounds, a year ago.



