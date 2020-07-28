Commodity Plastics Market Size Worth $554.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commodity plastics market size is anticipated to reachUSD 554.4 billion by 2027, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering aCAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. Increasing product demand from the packaging, building & construction, medical & pharmaceutical, and a few other application industries is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for consumer durable goods owing to growing disposable incomes coupled with the increasing need for lightweight materials in the automotive industry is anticipated to drive the demand for commodity plastics over the forecast period.

Polyethylene (PE) segment led the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period owing to rising demand from the packaging and automotive & transportation industries. Polyethylene is widely used in various applications, such as plastic films, plastic bags, wire insulations, plastic containers, household & kitchenware, tubing, bottles, and chemical containers, owing to their properties, which include lower manufacturing cost, easy availability, and excellent stiffness and toughness. Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for commodity plastics owing to the high demand from the end-use industries.

Asia Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of automobiles, consumer goods, and packaging materials, thereby paving a way for the commodity plastic market in the region. The region is also one of the largest consumers and producers of electrical & electronic products, such as equipment and wires, which is expected to boost the demand for commodity plastics in the region over the forecast period. However, the decline in consumer spending on discretionary products and the stall in manufacturing activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the region are expected to negatively impact the demand in the above-mentioned industries.

Grand View Research has segmented the global commodity plastics market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

