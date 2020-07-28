

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (SHECF.PK, SHECY.PK) reported first quarter net income to owners of parent of 69.3 billion yen, down 17.5 percent from a year ago. Earnings per share was 166.93 yen compared to 201.95 yen. Operating income was 90.9 billion yen, down 15.4 percent. Sales were 359.3 billion yen, a decline of 7 percent from last year.



For the first half ending September 30, 20, the company projects: net income per share of 334.24 yen; and net sales of 705.0 billion yen.



