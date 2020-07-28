

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo Plc. (RCDO.L) reported that its total Group revenue for the year ended 30 June 2020 was over 350 million pounds compared to 384 million pounds in the prior year. The revenue included 21 million pounds in respect of the Transport Engineering and PLC Consulting acquisitions. The order book at 30 June 2020 was in excess of 310 million pounds compared to 314 million pounds last year.



In the year to 30 June 2020, order intake was over 365 million pounds, compared to 386 million pounds in the prior year.



The company plans to announce its full year results in September 2020.



The Group now expects underlying profit before tax for the year ended 30 June 2020 to be about 15 million pounds to 16 million pounds.



'Given the ongoing uncertainty we do not believe it is appropriate to provide guidance for the year ending 30 June 2021, albeit current expectations are that profit and cash performance will be weighted towards the second half of the new financial year,' the company said.



