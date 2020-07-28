O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES 6.1% REVENUE GROWTH IN Q2 2020 28-Jul-2020 / 10:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 28 July 2020 O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES 6.1% REVENUE GROWTH IN Q2 2020 O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, the 'Group') has announced its unaudited operating results for the second quarter and the first six months of 2020. All materials published by the Group are available at www.okeygroup.lu [1]. Q2 2020 operating highlights - Group net retail revenue[1] increased by 6.1% YoY to RUB 41,909 mln in Q2 2020. - The Group like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue grew by 7.4% YoY in Q2 2020, driven by a 40.4% increase in the average LFL ticket. - DA! discounters net retail revenue jumped by 50.8% YoY to RUB 6,935 mln in Q2 2020, driven primarily by a 34.7% LFL net retail revenue growth, and supported by the expanded selling space. - O'KEY hypermarkets net retail revenue showed a 0.2% YoY increase to RUB 34,973 mln in Q2 2020 on the back of a 3.7% LFL net retail revenue growth. H1 2020 operating highlights - Group net retail revenue rose by 6.9% YoY to RUB 84,335 mln in H1 2020. - The Group delivered a 7.3% LFL net retail revenue growth in H1 2020, driven by a 19.4% increase in the average LFL ticket. - DA! discounters net retail revenue grew by 47.0% YoY to RUB 12,617 mln in H1 2020, as a result of a 31.3% LFL net retail revenue growth and expanded selling space. - O'KEY hypermarkets net retail revenue increased by 2.0% YoY to RUB 71,718 mln, owing to O'KEY hypermarkets LFL net retail revenue improving by 4.3% YoY in H1 2020. Key events in Q2 2020 and after the reporting date - In May 2020, O'KEY Group acquired a Karusel hypermarket in Saint Petersburg from X5 Retail Group, and has rebranded and relaunched it under the O'KEY brand. The new hypermarket is the region's 24th O'KEY store. Through this deal, the company has further strengthened its foothold in its strategic market, and brought the North-West region's total selling space to in excess of 185,000 sq. m. - In July 2020, Expert RA affirmed O'KEY LLC, the main operating subsidiary of O'KEY Group S.A., the credit rating of 'ruA-' with a Stable outlook. The rating agency noted the improvement in the Group's revenue and profitability indicators for 2019, as well as the decrease in the total debt level and the debt portfolio optimisation. COVID-19 situation response In the beginning of 2020, the Group promptly addressed the situation with the spread of COVID-19 and undertook the necessary measures to maintain the safe and smooth operations of its stores and supply chain. These measures allowed the company to overcome the challenges the market faced in the first half of 2020, and fully satisfy consumer demand by creating a safe, convenient, and pleasurable shopping experience across all its formats and sales channels. Safety of customers and employees Supply chain and store replenishment ? Disinfection of store - Timely increase in stock surfaces, hand sanitiser levels to meet the dispensers, masks and gloves, anticipated rise in demand plastic screens at cash desks to protect customers and - Ensuring sufficient employees safety stock of high-demand, entry-level ? Strict sanitary control in products in distribution own production areas, including centres germicidal lamps for air disinfection in the deli and - Optimising interactions bakery with suppliers and increasing the efficiency ? Strict monitoring of store, of logistics operations warehouses and office staff with mandatory temperature checks and remote work for most office employees E-commerce and online orders Social responsibility ? Online delivery - The social initiative okeydostavka.ru showed a 77% Stay healthy with us, we'll YoY growth in sales during the take care of the rest with reporting period zero mark-up for a wide range of product categories ? The company started piloting delivery of internet orders in - The social initiative the regions through partnership Older People Hour, with specialised delivery providing priority service operators in the morning hours for elderly customers Operating review Group Net Retail Revenue in Q2 and H1 2020 Net Retail Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY, % H1 2020 H1 2019 YoY, % Revenue, RUB mln (excl. VAT) O'KEY Group 41 909 39 504 6.1% 84 335 78 926 6.9% O'KEY 34 973 34 906 0.2% 71 718 70 342 2.0% hypermarkets DA! 6 935 4 599 50.8% 12 617 8 583 47.0% discounters Group Like-for-like Net Retail Revenue dynamics in Q2 and H1 2020 LFL Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019 H1 2020 vs. H1 2019 Net Retail Revenu e, % Net retail Traffic Average Net Traffic Average revenue ticket retail ticket revenue O'KEY 7.4% (23.5%) 40.4% 7.3% (10.2%) 19.4% Group O'KEY 3.7% (27.6%) 43.3% 4.3% (13.4%) 20.5% hyperm arkets DA! 34.7% (8.5%) 47.2% 31.3% 2.6% 28.0% discou nters Note: Q2 2020 LFL metrics calculated based on 74 O'KEY and 84 DA! stores. Group Net Retail Revenue Monthly Metrics for Q2 2020 April May June Q2 2020 H1 2020 Net retail revenue, % YoY O'KEY Group 1.6% 8.0% 8.8% 6.1% 6.9% O'KEY hypermarkets (4.7%) 2.0% 3.4% 0.2% 2.0% DA! discounters 52.1% 52.6% 47.9% 50.8% 47.0% Customer traffic, % YoY O'KEY Group (31.7%) (23.8%) (14.9%) (23.5%) (9.4%) O'KEY hypermarkets (38.2%) (30.1%) (22.2%) (30.2%) (15.4%) DA! discounters (6.7%) (0.1%) 11.5% 1.7% 14.5% Average ticket, % YoY O'KEY Group 48.8% 41.6% 27.8% 38.7% 18.0% O'KEY hypermarkets 54.2% 46.0% 32.9% 43.6% 20.5% DA! discounters 63.0% 52.8% 32.6% 48.3% 28.4% O'KEY Group Group net retail revenue increased by 6.1% YoY to RUB 41,909 mln in Q2 2020, and by 6.9% YoY to RUB 84,335 mln in H1 2020. Group like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue grew by 7.4% YoY in Q2 2020, and by 7.3% YoY in H1 2020, driven by an increase in the average LFL ticket. O'KEY hypermarkets O'KEY hypermarkets net retail revenue demonstrated a 0.2% YoY increase to RUB 34,973 mln in Q2 2020, driven by a 3.7% YoY LFL net retail revenue growth. During the second quarter, we evidenced a change in customer behaviour related to COVID-19 lockdown. The customers visited stores less frequently, but tended to stockpile while shopping in order to minimise visits. The revenue growth was supported by the company's ongoing efforts to ensure on-the-shelf availability and timely preparation for the peak demand, a broader range of fresh, ultra-fresh, own production and non-food products, as well as its commitment to offering customers a safe, one-stop shopping experience. Additionally, O'KEY hypermarkets benefited from their selection of non-food items, such as goods for home and garden, clothes and shoes, sports goods, consumer electronics and home appliances, which showed the fastest revenue growth in Q2 2020. Of all food products, frozen and canned food; fresh fish and meat; fruit and vegetables; cheese, deli and the wine selection were the top-performing categories in Q2 2020. The average LFL ticket increased by 43.3% YoY, while LFL traffic fell by 27.6% YoY in Q2 2020. The traffic was affected by the change in customer behaviour and closure of shopping malls during self-isolation in April and May, although this started to recover in June when the lockdown was eased. In contrast, the average ticket soared in Q2 due mainly to the higher number of items per basket. During the quarter, O'KEY hypermarkets continued to develop its shopping experience by rezoning and modernising stores, and improving the quality of its own production, deli, bakery, private labels, fruit and vegetable range and so on. The share of private labels increased by 0.8 pp YoY, amounting to 7.9% of O'KEY sales in Q2 2020. For customers who preferred to remain at home during lockdown, okeydostavka.ru delivery service ramped up its operations to guarantee meeting the demand in orders. Online sales through O'KEY's e-commerce platform rose by 77% YoY, with an 86% YoY growth in Moscow during Q2 2020. DA! discounters As stores with a well-balanced, high-quality assortment at competitive prices, DA! discounters were the main growth drivers for the Group in Q2 2020. During the pandemic months, the customers greatly appreciated both the shopping experience and selection of products on offer. The ongoing efforts to improve customer value proposition and the quality of its products and services, while aiming to continue offering competitive prices for essential goods, resulted in higher customer loyalty and impressive top-line growth. Compared to the sustainable average growth of over 30%, the DA! stores showed a significant acceleration in revenue growth during Q2 2020. DA! discounters net retail revenue soared by 50.8% YoY to RUB 6,935 mln, driven mainly by LFL net retail revenue growth and supported by expanded selling space. The DA! stores delivered a 34.7% LFL net retail revenue increase during Q2 2020. The growth is attributable to a 47.2% increase in the average LFL ticket, while LFL traffic was down by 8.5% in Q2 2020. Customer traffic fell year-on-year in April and May as a result of less frequent store visits due to the COVID-19 restrictions. However, this accelerated to a growth of 11.5% YoY in June, as the self-isolation was eased. The average ticket growth, conversely, peaked in April-May due for the most part to the higher number of items per basket. Thanks to the balanced selection on offer, the brand showed an impressive growth in sales across all product categories without any substantial changes in the sales mix during Q2 2020. The share of private labels totalled 50% of all DA! sales in Q2 2020. Group's Stores Expansion Stores and Selling Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Net change Change (%) Space Number of stores, EoP 177 164 13 7.9% O'KEY hypermarkets 77 78 (1) (1.3%) DA! discounters 100 86 14 16.3% Number of net store (1) 2 (3) na openings O'KEY hypermarkets (1) 0 (1) na DA! discounters 0 2 (2) na Total selling space 589 894 587 778 2 116 0.4% (sq. m.), EoP O'KEY hypermarkets 520 581 528 124 (7 543) (1.4%) DA! discounters 69 313 59 654 9 659 16.2% Total selling space (8 414) 1 421 (9 835) na added (sq. m.) O'KEY hypermarkets (8 474) 0 (8 474) na DA! discounters 60 1 421 (1 361) na In Q2 2020, the company opened one O'KEY hypermarket in Saint Petersburg and closed two in Stavropol and Volgograd, and operates 77 O'KEY stores with 520,581 sq. m. selling space as of June 30, 2020. The Group opened three and closed three DA! Discounters in Q2 2020, and operates 100 discounters with 69,313 sq. m. of selling space as of 30 June 2020. OVERVIEW O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, RAEX - 'ruA-') is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand. As of June 30, 2020, the Group operates 177 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 100 discounters) with a total selling area of 589,894 square meters. The company opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY is the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group has six e-commerce pick-up points in Moscow and six e-commerce pick-up points in St. Petersburg. In 2015, the Group launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates four distribution centres throughout the Russian Federation - two in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg. The company employs 20,000+ people. In 2019, Group's revenue totalled RUB 165.1 billion, while EBITDA reached RUB 14.1 billion and net income climbed to RUB 747 million. The O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 44.79%, GSU Ltd - 29.52%, free float - 25.69%. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. ISIN: US6708662019 Category Code: IR TIDM: OKEY LEI Code: 213800133YYU23T4L791 Sequence No.: 78329 EQS News ID: 1103577

