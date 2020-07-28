Small Cell 5G Network Market Size Worth $28,476.4 Million by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global small cell 5G network market size is estimated to reach USD 28,476.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 77.6% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market attained a volume of 215 thousand units in 2019. Significant growth in the global mobile network traffic due to the massive adoption of smartphones across the globe has raised the rapid demand for high-speed data bandwidth among consumers. To deliver uninterrupted enhanced internet connectivity to consumers, Communication Service Providers (CSP) must opt for network densification and low-cost network solutions. This, in turn, is estimated to fuel the deployment of small cell 5G networks globally over the forecast period.

Significantly growing demand for high bandwidth capacity across a wide range of use cases such as accessing Ultra-high Definition (UHD) videos, cloud-based AR/VR gaming, and continual HD video meetings are expected to drive adoption of small-cell 5G network during the forecast period. Besides, to cater to the robust demand for improving data coverage and capacity in several crowded public places such as stadiums, airports, and malls, the deployment of small cell 5G networks is expected to see considerable growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising trends for telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and remote surgeries across key countries such as the U.S., China, the U.K., and Japan, have surged the demand for faster data bandwidth in a bid to deliver unified connectivity in such critical applications. Also, the massive investments by federal governments in deploying advanced technologies across healthcare facilities is further anticipated to boost the installation of small cell 5G network globally.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific captured the largest market share of more than 30% in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 72.8% from 2020 to 2027. The growth is attributed to the rapid investments in deploying 5G infrastructure by major telecom operators across key countries such as China , Japan , and South Korea

The robust deployment of small cell 5G networks in homes and offices to leverage enhanced bandwidth capacity is expected to lead to the indoor segment growth from 2020 to 2027

With huge investments by key players to deploy cloud-based RAN to reduce the overall infrastructure costs, the virtualized network architecture segment is anticipated to see massive growth over the forecast period

With the rapidly growing deployment across several mass gathering places such as stadiums, malls, and airports, the commercial segment is expected to capture the largest market share from 2020 to 2027

Key market players such as Ericsson and Nokia Corporation are actively focused on developing new 5G-based small cells to strengthen their product portfolios and their market presence across several geographies

Read 121 page research report with ToC on "Small Cell 5G Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Services), By Network Model, By Network Architecture, By Deployment Mode, By Frequency Type, By End-user, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/small-cell-5g-network-market

With the evolving trends of industry 4.0, key industry players across the globe invested a significant amount in deploying many Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices such as collaborative robots, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), UHD wireless cameras, and sensor-enabled machines, among others in their facilities. This helps these organizations to enhance the overall operational efficiency and productivity in such a highly competitive environment. Therefore, to establish constant communication among these IIoT devices, it is estimated to augment the deployment of next-generation small cell networks for industrial applications from 2020 to 2027. Furthermore, growing investments in deploying lamp post small cell 5G networks to provide high-speed bandwidth connectivity for smart city applications is further expected to drive the global market growth.

The ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has shown an adverse impact on the small cell 5G network market. This outbreak has declined in the global production and trades of 5G small cells. Also, federal governments across key countries such as the U.S., France, the U.K., and Australia have temporarily postponed the 5G spectrum auctions in their countries. The escalating trade war between the two largest economies like China and the U.S., along with a high backhaul and transport network deployment costs, is further estimated to impede the market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global small cell 5G network market on the basis of component, network model, network architecture, deployment mode, frequency type, end-user, and region:

Small Cell 5G Network Component Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2027)

Hardware



Picocell





Femtocell





Microcell



Services



Consulting





Deployment & Integration





Training and Support & Maintenance

Small Cell 5G Network Model Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2027)

Standalone



Non-standalone

Small Cell 5G Network Architecture Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2027)

Distributed



Virtualized

Small Cell 5G Network Deployment Mode Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2027)

Indoor



Outdoor

Small Cell 5G Network Frequency Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2027)

Sub-6 GHz



mmWave



Sub-6GHz + mmWave

Small Cell 5G Network End-user Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2027)

Residential



Commercial



Corporates/ Enterprises





Hospitals





Hotels & Restaurants





Malls/Shops





Stadiums





Others



Industrial



Smart Manufacturing





Energy & Utility





Oil & Gas and Mining





Smart City





Transportation & Logistics





Government & Defense





Others

Small Cell 5G Network Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Small Cell 5G Network Market :

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



Nokia Corporation



Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson



ZTE Corporation



Fujitsu Limited



CommScope Inc.



Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.



Altiostar



Airspan Networks



Ceragon



Contela



Corning



Baicells Technologies

