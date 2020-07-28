

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $13.19 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $43.25 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of $48.51 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $798.47 million from $842.85 million last year.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $48.51 Mln. vs. $95.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $798.47 Mln vs. $842.85 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $911.2 - $953.5 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de