

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Cloud, part of search engine giant Google, announced Tuesday a strategic partnership with French telecom major Orange in data, artificial intelligence or AI and edge computing services.



The deal would accelerate the transformation of Orange's IT infrastructure and the development of future cloud services, mainly edge computing.



Under the agreement, the companies will develop new advanced cloud, edge computing and cybersecurity services that will open up business opportunities for both Google Cloud and Orange.



In the partnership, Google will provide its know-how in cutting-edge cloud technologies, analytics and AI tools, digital transformation methodology and dedicated resources. Orange will contribute its deep expertise in information and communication technology services and its multi-national network infrastructure.



Orange plans to build a next-generation data analytics and machine-learning platform with Google technologies.



The partnership is also expected to benefit consumers and businesses across Europe by bringing powerful cloud-computing capabilities to the edge of the network, such as in retail, gaming, and other industries.



Orange and Google Cloud also agreed to jointly create an Innovation Lab and a Center of Excellence that will both foster innovation and growth.



