Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2020 / 11:56 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 110.0344 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14348148 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601

July 28, 2020 05:56 ET (09:56 GMT)