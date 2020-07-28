Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAU LN) Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2020 / 11:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 142.5244 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 629643 CODE: MVAU LN ISIN: LU1646362167 ISIN: LU1646362167 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAU LN Sequence No.: 78448 EQS News ID: 1103949 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 28, 2020 05:58 ET (09:58 GMT)