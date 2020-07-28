Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2020 / 11:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.7342 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22350 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 78453 EQS News ID: 1103959 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2020 05:59 ET (09:59 GMT)