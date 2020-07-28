Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria BioScience Receives Ethics Board Approval to Conduct Exploratory Clinical Study using Cannabidiol for Blood Pressure Reduction

Complements previously published data that cites Lexaria's TurboCBD to demonstrate a significant 5% reduction in mean arterial blood pressure

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announced that it has received ethics board approval by a European university research hospital to conduct an exploratory clinical study (the "Study") using cannabidiol ("CBD") formulated together with its patented DehydraTECH technology to assess blood pressure reduction potential in volunteers with pre- or mild hypertension. This is a new study that Lexaria has not previously disclosed, designed to be of interest to potential future pharmaceutical partners.

The Study will be a double-blinded, placebo-controlled, cross-over pilot study in which 24 volunteers (12 males and 12 females, aged 45-70 years) will be randomized to receive a 300 mg dose of CBD with or without DehydraTECHTM formulation enhancement in oral capsule form across two separate study visits. The primary outcome will be automated measures of blood pressure and heart rate. Secondary outcome measures will include circulating plasma concentrations of CBD and assessment of key inflammatory markers associated with cardiovascular disease.

This Study is intended to complement Lexaria's previous clinical study from 2018 as published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Advances in Therapy, in which a single 90mg dose of Lexaria's TurboCBD oral capsule formulation provided evidence of lower blood pressure, higher blood flow to the brain, faster delivery onset of CBD into the bloodstream, and larger quantities of CBD within the blood compared to a single 90mg dose of generic CBD in healthy, normotensive volunteers (see: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/31512143).

The blood pressure findings from the 2018 study demonstrated a significant 5% reduction in mean arterial blood pressure (MAP) when normalized to end-tidal CO2 at peak blood levels of CBD with Lexaria's TurboCBD compared to placebo (95% CI; p=0.016), which was not observed with the dose-matched positive control formulation for which there was no significant decrease in MAP compared to placebo (95% CI; p=0.27). Lexaria hopes to demonstrate that these findings will be preserved and improved upon in its upcoming study where it plans to use higher dosing compared to its 2018 study, and evaluate performance in a pre- and mildly hypertensive population more representative of consumers who may benefit from blood pressure control and reduction.

"Lexaria believes that this Study, if positive, will strengthen its value proposition pursuant to its intention to seek out pharmaceutical industry partnering opportunities with its DehydraTECH platform technology," said Chris Bunka, Chairman and CEO of Lexaria. "Positive results in this Study are expected to be of particular interest to the antihypertensive products sector that is valued at over $22 billion."

Hypertension is a major contributor to cardiovascular disease in the world today affecting in excess of 1 billion people around the world, although only an estimated 13% of those affected have their hypertension under control according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While numerous effective drug therapies exist to treat hypertension, they are often associated with a host of unwanted side effects including an increase in potassium loss known as hypokalemia in the body, respiratory effects, dizziness, weakness, reduced kidney function, gastrointestinal issues and other complications. By comparison, cannabidiol is known to be an exceptionally well-tolerated drug substance, but due to its fat-soluble nature, it is also poorly absorbed via oral administration absent drug delivery technology intervention such as Lexaria's DehydraTECH. If shown to be effective in Lexaria's study, this work may pave the way to the development of potent cannabidiol therapy for blood pressure conditions at relatively low doses and without many of the side effects of conventional drug therapies.

Lexaria expects to have results from the Study around November of this year and will provide updates to its shareholders and followers as the data is analyzed and available.

