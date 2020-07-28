Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 28
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 27-July-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|536.1p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|540.53p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|528.04p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|532.47p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
