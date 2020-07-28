Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJP LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2020 / 12:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1439.8531 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 57504792 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 78465 EQS News ID: 1103983 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2020 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)