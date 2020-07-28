Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2020 / 12:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 106.017 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 793500 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 78474 EQS News ID: 1104007 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2020 06:02 ET (10:02 GMT)