Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECD LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2020 / 12:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.1956 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7059374 CODE: CECD LN ISIN: LU1900066462 ISIN: LU1900066462 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CECD LN Sequence No.: 78493 EQS News ID: 1104051 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 28, 2020 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)