

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales grew at a faster pace in June, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales rose 5.7 percent month-on-month in June, after a 2.8 percent increase in May. Sales increased for the second straight month.



Sales of other goods gained 14.9 percent monthly in June and those of automotive fuels increased 9.9 percent. Sales of non-specialized stores 5.3 percent.



Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales rose 15.5 percent monthly in June, following a 9.9 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 13.7 percent in June, following a 7.8 percent rise in the prior month.



Separately, the statistical office reported that the household consumption grew 5.3 percent month-on-month in June after a 4 percent increase in May. Consumption rose for a third straight month.



