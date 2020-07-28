

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. announced its plans to close all stores on Thanksgiving Day, on November 26, noting that its biggest holiday deals will be available starting October.



The decision follows retail giant Walmart, which last week announced its plans to close all stores and Sam's Club locations on the federal holiday, offering its associates a special day to be with family.



Dick's Sporting Goods also said it will close stores on Thanksgiving Day.



In its blog post, Target announced various adjustments to its plans for the upcoming 'very different' holiday season amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



The retailer said its biggest holiday deals on items in stores and online will start in October and continue throughout the season. For the offers, customers can sign up for Target Circle, its free loyalty program that makes it easier than ever to save.



Target will offer 20,000 more products, including fresh and frozen groceries, through its pickup and delivery services at 1,500 Target stores across the country by this fall.



Amid the worsening coronavirus spread, e-commerce giant Amazon.com recently delayed its Prime Day sales event in the U.S. this year. Amazon Prime Day, the company's biggest, global shopping event, is usually held in the U.S. in mid-July.



