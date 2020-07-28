

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.29 billion, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $1.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 billion or $1.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.1% to $7.18 billion from $8.17 billion last year.



3M Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.03 Bln. vs. $1.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.78 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q2): $7.18 Bln vs. $8.17 Bln last year.



