The global cosmetic surgery market size is expected to grow by USD 11.24 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 7%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Surgery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cosmetic Surgery Market Analysis Report by Type (Non-surgical procedures and Surgical procedures) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgeries. In addition, the increasing number of reconstructive surgeries is anticipated to boost the growth of the cosmetic surgery market.

The increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic surgeries will be one of the major drivers in the global market. Minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic surgeries cause less damage to the body as compared to open surgeries, due to which people are more likely to opt for these procedures. Minimally invasive procedures and non-invasive procedures involve minimal discomfort, shorter hospital stays, and long-term success rate which is encouraging people to undergo different types of cosmetic surgeries, such as microdermabrasion and soft tissue fillers, thus leading to the growth of the global cosmetic surgery market.

Major Five Cosmetic Surgery Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. operates in only one business segment that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of various indications. The company offers a line of products focused on four key therapeutic areas such as medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system, and gastroenterology. Some of the offerings are ACTIGALL, ACTONEL, ACULAR, ACULAR LS, and ACUVAIL among others.

Alma Lasers GmbH

Alma Lasers GmbH operates through a single business segment that manufactures medical aesthetic devices. The company offers a line of products such as FemiLift, BeautiFill by LipoLife, VascuLife, and ENTelligence for the treatment of fat grafting, liposuction, skin tightening, GYN health, and varicose veins among others.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. has its business operations under various segments, such as Bausch Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The company offers a diversified portfolio of products for the treatment of eye health (bausch lomb), gastrointestinal diseases (salix pharmaceuticals), and dermatology (ortho dermatologics). Some of the offerings are Bausch Lomb ULTRA contact lenses, ALTRENO, and ZYCLARA among others.

Cynosure Inc.

Cynosure Inc. operates through a single business segment that manufactures energy-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems. The company offers a line of products by type of treatment such as body contouring, cellulite treatments, hair removal, skin revitalization, tattoo removal, and surgical among others.

Galderma SA

Galderma SA has business operations under three segments: aesthetics, prescription, and consumer care. The company offers science-based solutions for skin health through its brands such as Cetaphil, Proactiv, and Differin OTC.

Cosmetic Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Non-surgical procedures

Surgical procedures

Cosmetic Surgery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

