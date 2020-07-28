Virgin Experience Days Selects Dynamic Yield as Experience Optimisation Technology

UK-based market leader in gift experiences rapidly implements Dynamic Yield for personalised customer journey

LONDON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimisation platform, announced today that Virgin Experience Days , the UK-based market leader in gift experiences has selected its A/B testing and personalisation technology to better tailor the customer journey. In a strategic decision to streamline its marketing stack, Virgin Experience Days chose Dynamic Yield to combine all of its personalisation capabilities under one unified platform with a single source of data.

Virgin Experience Days, who opted for Dynamic Yield's unique 10-day accelerated onboarding program, underwent rapid implementation and are now utilising the tool to deliver highly-targeted recommendations, content, and offers throughout the purchase funnel.

Among the planned measures, Virgin Experience Days is currently:

Leveraging Dynamic Yield's Predictive Targeting solution for automatic identification of additional revenue opportunities.

Utilising Dynamic Yield's robust CDP and segmentation capabilities to serve promotional messaging targeted at key audiences to improve traffic and conversion metrics.

Employing Dynamic Yield's testing and optimisation engine to fully personalise the layout and content of landing pages.

Experimenting with various recommendation algorithms to increase the revenue generated from visitors across the site.

"We were looking for a personalisation and testing platform that would allow us to maximise the impact of an internal specialist team. Given the range of tools available, we realised Dynamic Yield could truly empower our team and augment day-to-day activities," said Mark Williams, Digital Optimisation & CRO Manager at Virgin Experience Days. "Since using the tool, we've been able to accelerate our experience delivery and overall output, resulting in significant wins for our business while also inspiring new strategies to come to life."

Virgin Experience Days joins Ocado, Lands' End, and OFFICE, who are already working with Dynamic Yield to bring more two-way channels of interaction to the customer journey. Through collaborations such as these, Dynamic Yield continues to grow its presence in the United Kingdom and around the world, powering individualised experiences for 350+ global brands.

"The team at Virgin Experience Days is no stranger to A/B testing - they come with a spirit of experimentation that's critical to providing truly meaningful interactions for all of the customers interacting with their brand, and we are happy to bring more agility to their optimisation goals," said Harry Hanson-Smith, Sales Director at Dynamic Yield - UK & Nordics. "We couldn't be more excited to be on this journey with them and we look forward to exploring all areas of the platform together as well as the exponential impact it will have on their business."

About Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield helps enterprise brands quickly deliver and test personalized, optimized, and synchronized digital customer interactions. Marketing, Product, Development, and eCommerce teams from more than 350 global companies are using Dynamic Yield's Experience Optimization platform as the technology layer on top of existing CMS or Commerce solutions, to iterate faster and algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual for the acceleration of long-term business value. Dynamic Yield Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of McDonald's Corporation.

About Virgin Experience Days

Launched in 1988, Virgin Experience Days is the leading UK provider of gift experiences. Whether it's a birthday, a thank you, a farewell or a just because they deserve it - there's an experience to make it exceptional.

From short breaks, spa days and Michelin-starred fine dining, to adrenaline-fuelled driving days, skydives and balloon flights, Virgin Experience Days has over 2,000 weird and wonderful ways to celebrate every occasion.

