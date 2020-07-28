Solar is booming globally and as costs come down and the technology approaches grid-parity, historically based government incentive models and subsidies are changing -particularly for the distributed generation (DG) rooftop market. But new technologies and capabilities of other distributed energy resources (DERs), such as battery energy storage systems, electric vehicles (EVs), and other smart energy technologies, are stepping into position for a net-zero energy future - providing opportunity to advance beyond the power structures of the past.From Growatt Special Edition 2020 Shifting tides of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...