NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics Reports Revenue of $87 Million in the Second Quarter amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Second-Quarter 2020 Results and Highlights: Consolidated revenue decreased 14% to $87 million

Clinical Services revenue decreased 17% to $74 million

Pharma Services revenue increased 3% to $13 million

Pharma Services backlog increased 63% to $173 million

Financial position strengthened with $322 million net convertible note and equity offerings

Test menu expanded with suite of solid tumor liquid biopsy tests

Strategic collaboration and minority investment in Inivata established

High-capacity COVID-19 testing lab operationalized FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) (the "Company"), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetics testing services, today announced its second-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2020. "As expected, second quarter financial results were challenging due to the global COVID-19 crisis, which reduced both revenue and earnings," said Douglas M. VanOort, Chairman and CEO of NeoGenomics. "Even in the midst of this pandemic, we made several strategic moves and invested in our business. We fortified our balance sheet with a successful offering of both common stock and convertible securities, we strategically invested in Inivata for access to liquid biopsy and minimal residual disease testing capabilities, we launched a suite of liquid biopsy tests, we moved forward with investments to further globalize our Pharma Services business, and we built and operationalized a high-capacity COVID-19 testing laboratory. We believe these investments will deliver both near-term and long-term growth, and that we exited the second quarter in a stronger competitive position for the future." Second-Quarter Results Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $87 million, a decrease of 14% over the same period in 2019. Clinical Services revenue decreased year-over-year by 17% to $74 million driven by a clinical test volume(1) decrease of 18%. Average revenue per clinical test ("revenue per test") remained stable at $351. Pharma Services revenue grew by 3% to $13 million compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to the January 10, 2020 acquisition of the Oncology Division assets of Human Longevity, Inc. ("HLI - Oncology"). While disruptions in volume stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic reduced growth in both Divisions, there was steady improvement throughout the quarter. Gross profit was $28.0 million, a decline of 42.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. This reduction was the result of the combined effect of lower test volume due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and our decision to retain employees. Operating expenses increased by $2 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2019, reflecting investments in informatics, growth initiatives and costs associated with the integration of HLI - Oncology. Net loss for the quarter was $7 million compared to net income of $2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA(2) was negative $7 million for the quarter compared to positive $15 million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted Net (Loss) Income(2) was a loss of $4 million compared to income of $7 million in the second quarter of 2019. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, was $331 million and days sales outstanding ("DSO") was 92 days at the end of the second quarter of 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 and the distribution of revenue.

(1) Clinical tests exclude requisitions, tests, revenue and costs for Pharma Services and COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction ("PCR") tests.

(2) The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this report entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent.

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,281 $ 173,016 Accounts receivable, net 87,766 94,242 Inventories 21,627 14,405 Other current assets 14,326 9,075 Total current assets 419,000 290,738 Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $80,143 and $68,809 respectively) 83,969 64,188 Operating lease right-of-use assets 47,554 26,492 Intangible assets, net 125,821 126,640 Goodwill 210,833 198,601 Restricted cash, non-current 36,030 - Prepaid lease asset 6,084 - Investment in non-consolidated affiliate 13,137 - Other assets 3,057 2,847 TOTAL ASSETS $ 945,485 $ 709,506 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 52,746 $ 50,091 Short-term portion of financing obligations 4,458 10,432 Short-term portion of operating leases 4,496 3,381 Total current liabilities 61,700 63,904 Long-term portion of financing obligations 1,911 95,028 Long-term portion of operating leases 44,524 24,034 Convertible senior notes, net 164,544 - Deferred income tax liability, net 15,422 15,566 Other long-term liabilities 3,155 3,566 Total long-term liabilities 229,556 138,194 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 291,256 $ 202,098 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 654,229 $ 507,408 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 945,485 $ 709,506

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET REVENUE: Clinical Services $ 73,884 $ 88,982 $ 166,866 $ 175,192 Pharma Services 13,093 12,731 26,141 22,098 Total revenue 86,977 101,713 193,007 197,290 COST OF REVENUE 58,971 52,747 118,632 101,209 GROSS PROFIT 28,006 48,966 74,375 96,081 Operating expenses: General and administrative 34,613 29,577 70,957 61,719 Research and development 2,105 2,587 4,165 3,796 Sales and marketing 10,195 12,324 23,453 23,540 Total operating expenses 46,913 44,488 98,575 89,055 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (18,907 ) 4,478 (24,200 ) 7,026 Interest expense, net 1,548 1,304 2,367 3,130 Other (income) expense, net (7,405 ) (10 ) (7,628 ) 5,159 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,400 1,018 1,400 1,018 Loss on termination of cash flow hedge 3,506 - 3,506 - (Loss) income before taxes (17,956 ) 2,166 (23,845 ) (2,281 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (11,132 ) 175 (10,043 ) (1,848 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (6,824 ) $ 1,991 $ (13,802 ) $ (433 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.00 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.00 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 107,887 98,297 106,209 96,734 Diluted 107,887 102,336 106,209 96,734

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (13,802 ) $ (433 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 12,177 10,352 Loss on disposal of assets 263 404 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,400 1,018 Loss on termination of cash flow hedge 3,506 - Amortization of intangibles 4,919 5,102 Amortization of debt issue costs 112 250 Amortization of convertible debt discount 864 - Non-cash stock-based compensation 4,821 4,452 Non-cash operating lease expense 4,113 2,218 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (23,424 ) (21,987 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (5,051 ) $ 1,376 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (9,734 ) (6,637 ) Business acquisition (37,000 ) - Acquisition working capital adjustment - 399 Investment in non-consolidated affiliate (13,137 ) - Net cash used in investing activities $ (59,871 ) $ (6,238 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of revolving credit facility - (5,000 ) Repayment of equipment financing obligations (3,059 ) (3,644 ) Proceeds from term loan - 100,000 Repayment of term loan (97,540 ) (96,750 ) Cash flow hedge termination (3,317 ) - Payments of debt issuance costs - (954 ) Issuance of common stock, net 5,469 8,061 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs 194,376 - Proceeds from equity offering, net 127,288 160,774 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 223,217 $ 162,487 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 158,295 $ 157,625 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 173,016 9,811 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 331,311 $ 167,436 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,281 $ 167,436 Restricted cash, non-current 36,030 - Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 331,311 $ 167,436

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's financial results and financial guidance are provided in accordance with GAAP and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of core operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the Company's business. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations inherent in non-GAAP financial measures because they exclude charges and credits that are required to be included in a GAAP presentation and do not present the full measure of the Company's recorded costs against its net revenue. In addition, the Company's definition of the non-GAAP financial measures below may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by NeoGenomics as net income from continuing operations before: (i) interest expense, (ii) tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) non-cash impairments of intangible assets, (vii) and other significant non-recurring or non-operating (income) or expenses, including any debt financing costs.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

"Adjusted Net (Loss) Income" is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income available to common shareholders from continuing operations plus: (i) non-cash amortization of customer lists and other intangible assets, (ii) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) acquisition and integration related expenses, (iv) non-cash impairments of intangible assets, (v) and other significant non-recurring or non-operating (income) or expenses, including any debt financing costs.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

"Adjusted Diluted EPS" is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted net (loss) income divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted diluted shares outstanding is the sum of diluted shares outstanding and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the preferred stock were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period. In addition, if GAAP net income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted diluted shares will also include any options or warrants that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (6,824 ) $ 1,991 $ (13,802 ) $ (433 ) Adjustments to net (loss) income: Interest expense, net 1,548 1,304 2,367 3,130 Income tax (benefit) expense (11,132 ) 175 (10,043 ) (1,848 ) Amortization of intangibles 2,467 2,543 4,919 5,102 Depreciation 5,937 5,081 12,177 10,352 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (8,004 ) $ 11,094 $ (4,382 ) $ 16,303 Further adjustments to EBITDA: Acquisition and integration related expenses 110 512 1,406 1,778 Other significant non-recurring (income) expenses (3) (1,965 ) 1,018 (1,996 ) 6,163 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,635 2,313 4,821 4,452 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (7,224 ) $ 14,937 $ (151 ) $ 28,696

(3) Other significant non-recurring expenses includes reimbursements received related to the CARES Act, cash flow hedge termination fees, debt retirement fees and other non-recurring items.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (6,824 ) $ 1,991 $ (13,802 ) $ (433 ) Adjustments to net (loss) income, net of tax: Amortization of intangibles 1,949 2,009 3,886 4,031 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,202 2,019 4,049 3,978 Acquisition and integration related expenses 87 405 1,111 1,405 Other significant non-recurring (income) expenses (4) (1,553 ) 804 (1,577 ) 4,869 Adjusted net (loss) income (non-GAAP) $ (4,139 ) $ 7,228 $ (6,333 ) $ 13,850 Net (loss) income per common share (GAAP) Diluted EPS $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.00 Adjustments to diluted (loss) income per share: Amortization of intangibles 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.04 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.04 Acquisition and integration related expenses - - 0.01 0.01 Other significant non-recurring (income) expenses (4) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.05 Rounding and impact of stock options in adjusted diluted shares in net loss periods (5) (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) - Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.14 Weighted average shares used in computation of adjusted diluted EPS: Diluted common shares (GAAP) 107,887 102,336 106,209 96,734 Options and restricted stock not included in GAAP diluted shares (using treasury stock method) - - - 3,664 Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) 107,887 102,336 106,209 100,398

(4) Other significant non-recurring expenses includes reimbursements received related to the CARES Act, cash flow hedge termination fees, debt retirement fees and other non-recurring items.(5) This adjustment is for rounding and, in those periods in which there is a net loss, will also compensate for the effects of the treasury stock impact of outstanding stock options in the Adjusted Diluted Shares outstanding, which are not included in GAAP Diluted Shares outstanding.

Supplemental Information

Segment Revenue, Cost of Revenue and Gross Profit

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Clinical Services: Clinical Revenue $ 73,884 $ 88,982 (17.0 )% $ 166,866 $ 175,192 (4.8 )% Cost of revenue 48,757 46,380 5.1 % 97,680 89,031 9.7 % Gross profit $ 25,127 $ 42,602 (41.0 )% $ 69,186 $ 86,161 (19.7 )% Gross margin 34.0 % 47.9 % 41.5 % 49.2 % Pharma Services: Pharma Revenue $ 13,093 $ 12,731 2.8 % $ 26,141 $ 22,098 18.3 % Cost of revenue 10,214 6,367 60.4 % 20,952 12,178 72.0 % Gross profit $ 2,879 $ 6,364 (54.8 )% $ 5,189 $ 9,920 (47.7 )% Gross margin 22.0 % 50.0 % 19.9 % 44.9 %

Supplemental Information

Clinical (6) Requisitions Received, Tests Performed, Revenue and Cost of Revenue

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Clinical Services: Requisitions (cases) received 114,413 144,983 (21.1 )% 258,732 282,094 (8.3 )% Number of tests performed 204,844 250,330 (18.2 )% 455,220 484,647 (6.1 )% Average number of tests/requisitions 1.79 1.73 3.5 % 1.76 1.72 2.3 % Average revenue/requisition $ 629 $ 614 2.4 % $ 637 $ 621 2.6 % Average revenue/test $ 351 $ 355 (1.1 )% $ 362 $ 361 0.3 % Average cost/requisition $ 414 $ 320 29.4 % $ 372 $ 316 17.7 % Average cost/test $ 231 $ 185 24.9 % $ 211 $ 184 14.7 %

(6) Clinical tests exclude requisitions, tests, revenue and costs of revenue for Pharma Services and COVID-19 PCR tests.

