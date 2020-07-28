EUV Lithography Market to Grow at 22% CAGR; Demand to be Moderately Impacted by Coronavirus Pandemic, as Semiconductor Production Falls - Future Market Insights

Players in the EUV lithography market are largely focused on bolstering production capacities to keep up with the massive demand for memory chips and semiconductor products post the coronavirus crisis.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The coronavirus pandemic has a substantial impact on the global economy, and key industry verticals such as consumer electronics. Consequently, the EUV lithography market is likely to be adversely impacted in the short term. On the other hand, the EUV lithography facilities are highly sanitized, and workers are provided with substantial protections from external agents including pathogens, which will help in minimizing operational disruptions in the market.

"As semiconductor designs are constantly shrinking, the use of EUV lithography facilities have become very critical, as it allows intricate patterns on semiconductor wafers required in next-generation AI, 5G, and automotive applications, which will aid growth for the foreseeable future," says the FMI analyst.

Download Sample Copy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10814

EUV Lithography - Primary Takeaways

5 and 7 nm EUV lithography machines are highly sought after driven by leading-edge logic applications.

Semiconductor fabrication foundries are primary end users of EUV lithography technologies, aided by the increasing complexity and miniaturization of semiconductor devices.

Asia Pacific is the leading region for EUV lithography supported by expansion plans of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

EUV Lithography - Growth Factors

Substantially lower wavelengths in comparison to other lithography techniques bolster EUV applications in advanced chipmaking applications

Sustained development of power-efficient electronic chips in multiple industrial verticals contributes to process development.

EUV Lithography - Major Constraints

As a nascent market, the risk of undiscovered technical flaws in EUV lithography hinders market growth.

High competition from projection lithography in the semiconductor industry is a key challenge to market growth.

Ask the Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-10814

The Projected Impact of Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse impact on the semiconductor industry, and consequently the EUV lithography market. The slump in electronic product manufacturing activities will continue through 2020, with lockdown restrictions in place. However, the extremely high sanitation standards in EUV lithography facilities, reduces risk of the contagion for workers in the industry, which will help to sustain operations throughout the crisis period.

Competition Landscape

The EUV lithography market comprises players including but not limited to ASML, TSMC, Nikon, Samsung Electronics, Intel Corp., and NTT Advanced Technology. ASML is the leading player of EUV lithographic equipment manufacturing, which even provides supplies to other players in the market. Market players are investing in research initiatives to aid EUV applications in the chipmaking process.

For instance, TOK Advanced Materials has invested in the photoresist development for EUV lithography in Korea. IBM has set up a research initiative involving EUV lithography and its role in chip dimension reduction. Imec has collaborated with ASML to research in printing narrow pitch lines with single exposure EUV lithography.

Download Competitive Matrix@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-10814

More About the Study

The FMI study provides detailed insights on EUV lithography. The market is broken down in terms of end use (integrated device manufacturers, foundries, and memory, fabless, and others) across three key regions (Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific).

Explore FMI's Coverage of the Industrial Automation & Equipment Industry

Lead Acid Battery Market: Find insights on the lead acid battery market with segment analysis, statistics, influencing factors, players and strategies adopted by market players for a 10-year forecast period.

US Plastic-to-Fuel Market: FMI's report on the US plastic-to-fuel market offers details on the market between 2014 -2020. The study covers influencers, revenue sources, market leaders, and strategies.

Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market: Get an in-depth analysis on the heat recovery steam generator market with insights on growth levers, opportunities, policies, restraints, regional markets and market leaders.

About Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the experienced research team at FMI helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of more than thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has studied the industry automation and equipment sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/euv-lithography-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/euv-lithography-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599191/EUV-Lithography-Market-to-Grow-at-22-CAGR-Demand-to-be-Moderately-Impacted-by-Coronavirus-Pandemic-as-Semiconductor-Production-Falls--Future-Market-Insights