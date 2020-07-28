

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.43 billion, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $5.05 billion, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.40 billion or $0.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.0% to $11.80 billion from $13.26 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $4.40 Bln. vs. $4.52 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q2): $11.80 Bln vs. $13.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.85 to $2.95 Full year revenue guidance: $48.6 to $50.6 Bln



