

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Harley-Davidson (HOG):



-Earnings: -$92.22 million in Q2 vs. $195.63 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.60 in Q2 vs. $1.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Harley-Davidson reported adjusted earnings of -$53.86 million or -$0.35 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.03 per share -Revenue: $0.67 billion in Q2 vs. $1.43 billion in the same period last year.



