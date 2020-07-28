

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.48 billion, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $1.52 billion, or $1.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.5% to $3.76 billion from $5.41 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q2): $3.76 Bln vs. $5.41 Bln last year.



