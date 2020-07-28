

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 60,630 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus infections in the United States increased to 4294770.



During the same period, 1121 people died of the viral disease, taking the country's total deaths to 148056.



COVID infections increased in D.C., Maryland and Virginia after more than a month of lull in cases.



Meanwhile, Senate Republicans introduced a proposal to spend an additional $1 trillion to address the economic damage caused by the pandemic. This is in addition to more than $2.4 trillion already spent on virus relief measures.



The new plan includes unemployment benefits of up to $1,200 per person and $100 billion for schools.



The pandemic affected nearly 15 million jobs in the United States. Recovery remains uncertain as infections surge and lockdowns are back in many states.



Following is the state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



New York (32645 deaths, 412344 infections), New Jersey (15804 deaths, 179812 infections), Michigan (6405 deaths, 87173 infections), Massachusetts (8536 deaths, 115926 infections), Louisiana (3786 deaths, 109917 infections), Illinois (7608 deaths, 173894 infections), Pennsylvania (7131 deaths, 112995 infections), California (8539 deaths, 462632 infections), Connecticut (4418 deaths, 48983 infections), Texas (5713 deaths, 400336 infections), Georgia (3509 deaths, 170843 infections), Virginia (2082 deaths, 86072 infections), Maryland (3447 deaths, 84876 infections), Florida (5931 deaths, 432747 infections), Indiana (2906 deaths, 62907 infections), Ohio (3344 deaths, 85177 infections), Colorado (1799 deaths, 44547 infections), Minnesota (1616 deaths, 51803 infections), Arizona (3304 deaths, 163827 infections) Washington (1518 deaths, 53321 infections), North Carolina (1838 deaths, 114916 infections), Mississippi (1498 deaths, 52781 infections), Tennessee (978 deaths, 96489 infections), Alabama (1491 deaths and 81115 infections) South Carolina (1506 deaths, 82417 infections) and Missouri (1221 deaths, 43489 infections).



