Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 27-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 258.97p

INCLUDING current year revenue 263.04p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 251.65p

INCLUDING current year revenue 255.72p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16