9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Issuance of Patent for Use of Larazotide in Acute Lung Injury (ALI) and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

U.S. Pat. No. 10,723,763 issued on July 28, 2020, shows Larazotide reduces endothelial barrier permeability in a dose dependent fashion in both ALI and ARDS

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company, announced today the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") issued U.S. Pat. No. 10,723,763, titled, Use of Tight Junction Antagonists in the Treatment of Acute Lung Injury and Acute Respiratory Distress, relating to its proprietary investigational agent, larazotide.

"The issuance of this patent by the USPTO validates the unique mechanistic profile of our novel first-in-class tight junction modulator currently in Phase 3 development for celiac disease," said John Temperato, president and chief executive officer of 9 Meters. "This patent along with the vast pre-clinical and clinical data that has characterized larazotide, highlight the importance of normalizing leaky tight junctions in disparate disease states. Given the potential clinical impact that may result from normalizing tight junctions in disorders beyond larazotide's main target of celiac disease, we are allowing the exploration of the compound's broader potential utility in certain cases."

The granted 9 Meters' patent shows, in a dose dependent fashion, larazotide renormalizes abnormally increased permeability of pulmonary tissue containing cellular tight junctions, and treats the direct cause of ALI and ARDS which can lead to fluid buildup within affected areas of the lungs.1 In pre-clinical models, larazotide has been shown to improve ALI as measured by protein, cellular and inflammatory markers2, as well as suggest a protective effect in virally-challenged mice during infection, mitigating ALI by blunting pulmonary edema.3 Previous experiments have shown larazotide inhibits tight-junction rearrangement and prevents epithelial permeability triggered by gliadin, the antigen responsible for immunogenicity and symptoms in people with celiac disease.4

Furthermore, larazotide has been identified as a potential candidate in studies to target the main protease or Mpro also known as 3C-like protease of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.5,6 Coupling this emerging data along with the molecule's known effects on epithelial and endothelial tight junctions, 9 Meters is evaluating potential next steps for future research to address the possible extended implications of larazotide for ALI/ARDS associated with COVID-19 for internal or out-licensing development.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. ("the Company") is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into a Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.



Forward-Looking Statements

Diamond M, Peniston Feliciano HL, Sanghavi D, et al. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) [Updated 2020 Jul 2]. In: StatPearls Publishing; 2020 Jan. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK436002/ Rittirsch D, Flierl MA, Nadeau BA, et al. Zonulin as prehaptoglobin2 regulates lung permeability and activates the complement system. Am J Physiol Lung Cell Mol Physiol. 2013;304(12):L863-L872. doi: 10.1152/ajplung.00196.2012 Shirey KA, Lai W, Patel MC, et al. Novel strategies for targeting innate immune responses to influenza. Mucosal Immunol. 2016;9(5):1173-1182. doi: 10.1038/mi.2015.141 Shobha Gopalakrishnan, Malarvizhi Durai, Kelly Kitchens, et al. Larazotide acetate regulates epithelial tight junctions in vitro and in vivo. Peptides. Volume 35, Issue 1, 2012, Pages 86-94. doi: 10.1016/j.peptides.2012.02.015 Luca Pinzi, Annachiara Tinivella, Fabiana Caporuscio et al. Drug repurposing and polypharmacology to fight SARS-CoV-2 through the inhibition of the main protease, 06 May 2020. Preprint. doi: 10.21203/rs.3.rs-27222/v1 Liu, Hao; Jiang, Tao; Liu, Wenlang; Zheng, Zheng (2020): Computational Evaluation of the COVID-19 3c-like Protease Inhibition Mechanism, and Drug Repurposing Screening. ChemRxiv. Preprint. doi: 10.26434/chemrxiv.12090426.v1

SOURCE: 9 Meters Biopharma

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599110/9-Meters-Biopharma-Inc-Announces-Issuance-of-Patent-for-Use-of-Larazotide-in-Acute-Lung-Injury-ALI-and-Acute-Respiratory-Distress-Syndrome-ARDS