Fluid Applied Options are Making Key Inroads in the Air Barriers Market, Aided by Easy Installations and Competitive Costs, States Future Market Insights

Major air barrier manufacturers remain invested in new product launches and superior functionality to keep up in a highly competitive market through the covid-19 crisis.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The air barrier market is expected to display a moderate growth rate throughout the projection period between 2019 and 2029. The coronavirus pandemic will generate major challenges for air barrier market players as the construction and infrastructure sectors have been severely impacted by the contagion. Suspension activities in these industries in multiple countries has reduced demand for air barriers.

"The growing demand for green energy efficient buildings, and the popularity of smart city projects have put greater focus on temperature control costs. Consequently, these factors will remain essential to market recovery and growth following the conclusion of the outbreak," says the FMI analyst.

Air Barrier Market - Key Takeaways

Fluid-applied air barriers are witnessing high demand owing to cheap and fast installation, and the lack of need for fastener components.

Permeable variants of air barriers are gaining traction, owing to better results in building energy efficiency.

North America will remain a leading air barrier market, aided by strict building codes, urbanization, and frequent cold climate.

Air Barrier Market - Driving Factors

Importance of corrosion and chemical resistant components in buildings and infrastructure supports demand.

Extensive investments of public and private sector players in energy efficiency and temperature control functionality in buildings and infrastructure.

Air Barrier Market - Key Constraints

Lack of awareness about air barrier products, particularly in developing economies is holding back adoption rates.

Air barrier performance can be substantially impacted by even minor material and application imperfections, which is a key challenge to market players.

The Anticipated Impact of Coronavirus

The global construction and infrastructure industries are going through a shortage of labor and material resources owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Numerous projects have been delayed as lockdown measures have suspended the construction and manufacturing activities. However, steady recovery of the air barrier industry is likely as governments ease restrictions to re-stimulate the economy.

Competition Landscape

Major manufacturers in the air barriers market include but are not limited to GAF Corp., Owens Corning, DuPont, Soprema Inc., Huber Engineered Woods, Certain Teed, GCP Technologies, and Atlas Roofing.

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in strategic collaborations with end user organizations to aid production and sales. For instance, Saint Gobain has partnered with YouthBuild Schenectady for the renovation of gut rehab homes including supplies of air barriers. Similarly, GCP Applied Technologies has collaborated with the Florida's Weitz Construction Academy for educational supply needs. DuPont has collaborated with Habitat for Humanity for construction solutions including air barrier products.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report offers detailed insights on air barriers market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of product (gypsum board, drywall, plywood, OSB, spray foam, fiberglass, rockwool, cellulose, and others), type (membranes, coatings, and stacking & filing) site (external and internal) and end use (residential, commercial, industrial facilities, car parks & underground, military buildings, and green-houses) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

