

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU):



-Earnings: -$320 million in Q2 vs. $179 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.18 in Q2 vs. $0.59 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$548 million or -$2.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.92 per share -Revenue: $0.22 billion in Q2 vs. $2.11 billion in the same period last year.



