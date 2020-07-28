

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $122.93 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $144.41 million, or $2.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $130.46 million or $2.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.2% to $519.98 million from $599.16 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $130.46 Mln. vs. $148.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.10 vs. $2.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q2): $519.98 Mln vs. $599.16 Mln last year.



