

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales rose for the second straight month in June, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 5.1 percent year-on-year in June, after a 0.9 percent rise in May.



Sales of non-food stores increased 5.5 percent annually in June and sales in non-specialized stores rose 0.5 percent.



Sales of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 0.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales gained 5.6 percent in June. Sales increased after the revocation of the quarantine measures related to Covid-19 pandemic.



For the January to June period, retail sales declined by a working-day adjusted 1.1 percent from the same period of the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de