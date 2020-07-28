Crypto.com Appoints Wendy Montgomery as Chief People Officer.

Former Red Hat Head of HR for APAC brings 20 years of experience to Crypto.com

HONG KONG, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com today announced it has named Wendy Montgomery its first-ever Chief People Officer. Montgomery, who brings more than two decades of experience to her role, is skilled in strategic and operational human resources, and has in-depth experience in high-growth technology and ecommerce environments.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Montgomery started her career in the British Army. Following her work in the army, she moved into the private sector. Her most recent role was as Head of Human Resources for Red Hat Asia Pacific, the world's leading provider of open source, enterprise IT solutions.

Crypto.com has seen a rapid climb in recruitment this year, doubling its team from 250 in January to over 500 staff at the close of July. The influx of new talent and future staffing plans have created a rich opportunity for the newly appointed CPO.

Wendy Montgomery, Chief People Officer of Crypto.com, said: "I'm looking forward to using my experience to create and nurture a strong culture that supports high-performing, collaborative teams and achieves strategic objectives. Crypto.com is at a pivotal moment for rapid growth, which I look forward to being a part of. Ultimately, my goal is to support Crypto.com's mission to put cryptocurrency in every wallet and accelerate the world's transition to decentralized finance."

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome Wendy to the team. The timing couldn't possibly be better to bring in a seasoned executive like Wendy to lead all facets of HR function. Our team is now 500+ people strong, essentially doubling the size of the company in 6 months, all against the backdrop of WFH arrangements during the Covid pandemic. Wendy is tasked with strengthening our culture and processes to make sure we continue being a fantastic place to work and a high performance team, as we continue our rapid growth trajectory."

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 3 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27001:2013, CCSS Level 3, ISO/IEC 27701:2019 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 500+ strong team. Find out more by visiting https://crypto.com .

