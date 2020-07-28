

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Corning Inc. (GLW):



-Earnings: -$71 million in Q2 vs. $92 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.13 in Q2 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $218 million or $0.25 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.12 per share -Revenue: $2.56 billion in Q2 vs. $2.94 billion in the same period last year.



