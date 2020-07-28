

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales grew in June for the second straight month to surpass May's record gain, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The volume of retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 38.4 percent month-on-month in June, following a 32.5 percent rise in the previous month.



This was the largest monthly increase on record after May's record growth, the statistical office said. In March and April, sales fell substantially by 12.4 percent and 35.8 percent, respectively.



Retail sales grew 3.5 percent year-over-year in June, after a 25.0 percent fall in the previous month. Sales grew for the first time in four months.



Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales increased by 22.3 percent monthly and rose 4.8 percent yearly in June.



Automobile trade sales jumped 153 percent from the previous month.



The retail sales value remained unchanged yearly in June and rose 3.5 percent from the previous month.



In the second quarter, retail sales fell 18.9 percent quarterly and declined 21.8 percent from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de