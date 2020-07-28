Education technology innovator AVer Europe today announced a new addition to its award-winning line of document cameras, the AVerVision M11-8MV Mechanical Arm Visualiser.

Designed to capture in self-view or display various types of content from all angles, it is ideal for using as a USB camera for streaming or recording distance learning courses.

The AVerVision M11-8MV offers an upright design and a weighted base. These features make it easy to smoothly adjust the visualiser's mechanical arm and rotatable camera between showing teaching materials and self-view for lecturing or demonstration without knocking it over. The visualiser's A3-sized shooting area, 8 megapixels, full HD 1080p resolution, and 20X digital zoom also allow teachers to clearly present large documents and objects for remote learners to examine from every angle.

A built-in microphone enables the AVerVision M11-8MV to clearly deliver audio from up to three meters away to distance learners. This gives teachers the freedom to make bigger movements for better engagement. The pickup range also allows educators to incorporate science experiments and step-by-step demonstrations into eLearning lessons. Furthermore, an efficient playback function ensures that both teachers and students can instantly replay and review content.

"The M11-8MV is one of the most impressive visualisers we've launched in our document camera range and is a perfect solution for continued online or in-class education needs", said Rene Buhay, AVer Europe Vice President of Sales Marketing. "With a wide shooting area, high quality resolution and impressive zoom, this visualiser provides educators and professionals with the ultimate freedom to be creative, communicate effectively and share content easily."

Charging the AVerVision M11-8MV is as easy as plugging it into a laptop or PC with a USB cable, so it will never lose charge in the middle of a distance learning session. Classroom users can also connect it to displays via HDMI or VGA, and AVerTouch software facilitates interactive teaching with features like annotation, recording, screen freezing, splitting, grabbing, and snipping. AVerTouch also lets teachers back up content created with the AVerVision M11-8MV to the cloud for use in other classes.

AVerVision M11-8MV MSRP: £329 exc. VAT

