

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said its daily cash burn improved every month since April, to under $8 million at the end of June.



For the third quarter, the company continues to estimate its daily cash burn between $7 million and $9 million, mainly driven by a continuation of the work to reduce its cost base, and capacity actions to respond to changes in demand.



'Where we fall within the range will depend on the revenue environment during the third quarter,' said Steve Priest, JetBlue's Chief Financial Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JETBLUE AIRWAYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de