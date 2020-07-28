

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer prices dropped for the first time in three months in June, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index declined 0.27 percent year-on-year in June, after a 0.31 percent increase in May.



Prices for intermediate goods declined 2.41 percent annually in June. Prices for capital goods and consumer goods rose by 1.19 percent and 1.98 percent, respectively.



Domestic market prices increased 1.46 percent, while non-domestic market prices fell 1.35 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.06 percent in June, after 0.02 percent increase in the prior month.



