Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros" or the "Company"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, announced today that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 and file a form 20-F for the Fiscal Year 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 30th, 2020 before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call that day at 9:00 AM ET. Dial in information for the conference call will be provided and accessible at Eros' Investor Relations website.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

