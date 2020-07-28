For Second Consecutive Year, Gartner Positions Mendix as a Magic Quadrant Leader for Multiexperience Development Platforms

- Named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for MXDP based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

BOSTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms (Jason Wong, Adrian Leow, Arun Batchu, 7 July 2020) for the second consecutive year.

According to Gartner, a multiexperience development platform (MXDP) is a "foundational platform for developing digital apps and products that span multiple touchpoints and interaction modalities for customers, partners and employees. It enables product development teams to improve their delivery and to innovate by introducing 'composable experiences' to the front-end UX layer, in line with Gartner's vision for the future of applications." Specifically, to qualify for inclusion in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms, one of the criteria stipulated that a vendor's platform "should not require separate vendor involvement or services to generate or build any new custom binaries" and that "it should do the same for responsive web apps, as well as at least three of the following": progressive web apps, chatbots, voice apps, wearable and IoT apps, and AR and VR apps.

"At Mendix, we're passionate about helping our customers create and deliver memorable interactions and experiences using software, and we are thrilled that Gartner continues to recognize us for MXDP excellence," commented Mendix CEO Derek Roos. "The power of Mendix is to enable the broadest range of developers to apply their domain expertise to create differentiated experiences using software, and it's great to see our strategy continues to define our category."

The Gartner Magic Quadrant report further states, "By 2024, one in three enterprises will use an MXDP to increase the speed at which IT and business fusion teams work to deliver successful digital products."

Most Complete Low-Code Multiexperience Platform

Combining full-stack visual development capabilities, a cloud-native architecture, and an integrated set of tools for the complete application lifecycle, Mendix is uniquely suited to enable high-velocity multiexperience application development. Some of the key differentiators include:

Support for all four mobile architectures: Mendix supports all four mobile architectures - native mobile, hybrid, responsive web, and PWA/progressive web apps - enabling developers to choose and leverage the appropriate architecture to deliver the best mobile app for each use case in a model-driven environment.

Mendix supports all four mobile architectures - native mobile, hybrid, responsive web, and PWA/progressive web apps - enabling developers to choose and leverage the appropriate architecture to deliver the best mobile app for each use case in a model-driven environment. Providing a single low-code modeling language: With Mendix, developers are unconstrained by technology or skill set when building experiences. Using one low-code modeling language accelerates and simplifies development across modalities and touchpoints. Unlike other vendors, Mendix gives users the capability to build and evolve experiences over time, without re-platforming and duplicating work or requiring investment in new skills.

With Mendix, developers are unconstrained by technology or skill set when building experiences. Using one low-code modeling language accelerates and simplifies development across modalities and touchpoints. Unlike other vendors, Mendix gives users the capability to build and evolve experiences over time, without re-platforming and duplicating work or requiring investment in new skills. Designed for developers of all skill levels: The Mendix low-code platform empowers a full spectrum of developers to deliver powerful experiences at every touchpoint. Without low-code, delivering a multiexperience application requires many different development teams with a wide range of disparate skill sets - ranging from UX and modality expertise to integration and orchestration expertise. Mendix eliminates the array of development tools required to build MX apps using traditional methodologies and empowers enterprises to build native mobile applications, PWAs, hybrid mobile, responsive web, and voice with the same skill set. This process can be enhanced by incorporating talent from outside IT who are closer to the end-user - and even including the end-user.

The Critical Capabilities Report

In addition to its Leader position in the Magic Quadrant, Mendix was rated in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Multiexperience Development Platforms report (Jason Wong, Adrian Leow, Arun Batchu, 7 July 2020), which evaluated 16 MXDP vendors across five multiexperience use cases. Released simultaneously with the Magic Quadrant report, the Critical Capabilities report is a companion piece developed in tandem with the Magic Quadrant and used to score vendors across a set of capabilities.

Mendix was ranked highest for Modern/Progressive Web Apps and ranked second in Wearable IoT apps and third in Mobile Apps. According to Gartner, "Application leaders responsible for architecture, development, integration and platform strategies should maximize the value of the MXDP by disseminating mesh app and service architecture (MASA) best practices to promote unity of development practices and sharing of components and services. Begin incrementally replacing less productive development tools and frameworks by using an MXDP to supplement or augment them for rearchitectecting or replatforming applications, and investigate the software licensing for an MXDP, which may be complex given the variety of use cases, end users and developer personas that make use of the platform. Prepare for not realizing ROI until a high volume of users and platform usage is attained."

Enabling these high scores is MASA, which supports "composing" the user experience across any and all channels and is a leading underlying architecture - and one of the key benefits of -the MX low-code platform approach. This enables organizations to develop tailored user experiences with a cohesive and consistent user journey by maximizing the reuse of back-end services. It also simplifies the integration with existing IT landscapes and third-party (cloud) services.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can "Make with More" by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; "Make it Smart," by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and "Make at Scale," to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality and governance - in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's "Go Make It" platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

