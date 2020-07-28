Twin Vee Powercats, Inc.: Twin Vee 240 Center Console Featured in August Issue of Rudow's Fishtalk Magazine

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTC PINK:TVPC), one of the largest production-based dual hull boat companies in the United States, will be featured in the August 2020 issue of the magazine Rudow's Fishtalk. Rudow's Fishtalk is a magazine that has served Chesapeake area fishing enthusiasts since 2017. "Rudow's Fishtalk will, among other things, include a stellar review of our 240 CC," Joseph Visconti, president of Twin Vee Powercats, Inc. said, "The team at Twin Vee is so honored to be included in a publication that celebrates the fishing lifestyle that we all love and, in part, design our boats around."

According to their website, Rudow's Fishtalk is a magazine that focuses in on Chesapeake Bay and Mid-Atlantic-based anglers and provides a "source for accurate, timely, how-to, where-to, local fishing knowledge..." The magazine offers fishers in the Mid-Atlantic region a publication that is "100-percent dedicated to fishing and fishing alone. One that's dedicated to bringing them timely information on how to catch more and bigger fish." Published by the SpinSheet Publishing Company, Rudow's Fishtalk is helmed by Lenny Rudow, a 20-plus year veteran writer specializing in fishing, boating, and marine electronics. In its August issue, the magazine examined a couple of new fishboats, including the 240 CC Powercat.

A few years ago, Twin Vee Powercats, Inc. began work on designing and manufacturing new boat models that would appeal to a wider consumer base and allow more potential boat buyers the opportunity to experience the kind of smooth ride Twin Vee has become known for. Twin Vee launched the 24-foot center console power catamaran in 2019, which has been received very well by customers and critics alike. The Rudow's Fishtalk article showcases the boat in its review.

Touting the 240 CC Powercat's features in his article, Lenny Rudow goes over the best-in-class amenities onboard. Everything from the 240 CC's wide 8 foot and 8 inch-wide beam, the abundant seating throughout the deck, and the twin Suzuki outboard motors (115s, 140s, or 150s) that can be affixed on 12-inch Atlas jack plates. Moreover, Rudow states in his article that he loves "that six flush-mount gunwale rodholders come standard instead of the usual four, the transom livewell holds a whopping 40 gallons . . . When you put those goodies to use we have no doubt you'll do your best to fill the in-deck macerated fishboxes flanking the console..."

Visconti adds that the 240 CC Powercat was designed and built with an all-composite body that offers superior stability to v-shaped hulls. "The amenities that were featured in the article, as well as the others not mentioned, all come together to create a unique and extraordinary boat that exemplifies the great strides our company has taken in recent years," explains Visconti.



The Rudow's Fishtalk article encourages its readers to test drive a 240 CC, especially if all they've owned were V-shaped hulled boats, stating "Just wait for a day with 20-knot gusts, and take one for a sea trial. Your aching back will thank you for it." Preston Yarborough, Director of Product Development and Vice President for Twin Vee, believes that when customers get behind the wheel of a 240 CC, they will see for themselves that it delivers a stable ride (even in turbulent waters), regardless of one's familiarity with operating a twin-hull boat. "Power cats are incredibly simple to operate. Once you learn the basics of keeping a proper trim, you will be well on your way to becoming an expert," stated Yarborough. "In fact, experienced boaters will tell you that learning to drive a catamaran was easy and they'll never go back to a monohull because of the benefits of owning a power cat," Yarborough adds.

In addition to the attention from the Rudow's Fishtalk article, Twin Vee's 240 CC was also featured in Center Console Life Magazine and Florida Sportsman Magazine in 2019. Visconti and the Twin Vee team are delighted to see the 240 CC get recognized by authorities in the recreational boating world as well as customers who have rode in and purchased one. "The 240 CC is just one example of Twin Vee's commitment to designing and manufacturing innovative and best-in-class boats. We want to constantly push the boundaries and improve the way our customers live, work, and play on the water," explains Visconti.

Those interested in reading Rudow's Fishtalk's review of Twin Vee's 240 CC Powercat will be able to find it here when it is released. You can also read more about Rudow's Fishtalk, including their back issues, at fishtalkmag.com.

More information on the 240 CC Powercat can be found on Twin Vee's website here.

About Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Headed by CEO Joseph Visconti, originally founded in 1994, the company designs, manufactures, and sells recreational and commercial twin-hull power boats under the Twin Vee brand name. Over the past 26 years, the company has concentrated on perfecting the high-speed twin-displacement hull design, also known as a "catamaran powerboat." For more information, go to www.twinvee.com or visit Twin Vee Powercats, Inc.'s Facebook page.

