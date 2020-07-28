Implementing Kofax RPA in Just Three Days, Municipality Now Processes 1,500+ Applications in Seconds While Eliminating Errors, Significantly Accelerating Help to Citizens in Need

Kofax, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, and Dutch platinum partner Coforce today announces Kofax Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is helping the Dutch municipality of Ede quickly process income support applications for those in need due to COVID-19. The initiative saves municipal workers significant hours of manual data entry, allowing them to quickly approve applications and expedite the allocation of funds to qualified citizens.

TOZO (Tijdelijke Overbruggingsregeling Zelfstandig Ondernemers) provides up to €1,500 from the Netherlands' government to citizens facing income loss related to COVID-19. The program also provides loans for business capital up to €10,157. Manual data entry and processing can take three to five minutes per application and is prone to human error. The Coforce solution, built with Kofax RPA, helps expedite the approval processautomatically pulling data entered by citizens online. This enables the Ede municipality to process more than 1,500 applications in mere seconds and eliminates human error.

"Kofax RPA allowed the Ede municipality to act swiftly, and the centralized Intelligent Automation platform made sure everything was compliant with privacy regulations," says Martin van Esschoten, New Business Manager at Coforce. "We were able to implement the solution in less than three days, demonstrating Kofax RPA is something you can depend on-especially when the environment calls for it."

"Starting small looks attractive, but you can run into trouble when you have to scale up. After a successful pilot in our tax department, we chose to invest in a solid foundation with Coforce and Kofax RPA," says Ton Meeuwissen, Information Manager for the municipality of Ede. "This gave us an RPA foundation to build on including all privacy and security elements, playing a crucial role in quickly processing and approving TOZO applications."

"This is a perfect example of Kofax RPA allowing organizations to quickly develop solutions to transform mission critical workflows requiring capture and transformation of structured and unstructured data. No other solution can do this as quickly and at scale-which are particularly valuable in crisis situations," says Chris Huff, Chief Strategy Officer at Kofax. "As governments around the world need to react quickly in the face of COVID-19, Kofax focuses on speed-to-value by creating digital workflows that enhance citizen engagements. We're proud to work with Coforce to support TOZO's effort to scale government capacity and directly impact and improve the lives of so many Dutch citizens."

Coforce is a platinum-level member of the Kofax Global Partner Program, using Kofax RPA and Kofax TotalAgility to build solutions for its customers in the Netherlands and throughout Europe.

About Coforce

Coforce is a Dutch RPA specialist supporting companies and institutions with knowledge and guidance in the transition to new and efficient automated forms and cooperation between people, processes and technical systems. As a certified platinum Kofax partner, Coforce is a recognized specialist and implementation partner of Kofax RPA and Kofax TotalAgility. The Dutch company employs a large number of certified RPA specialists who map business processes and provide technical support. For more information, visit www.coforce.nl.

About Kofax

Kofax enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow-today. Kofax's Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. For more information, visit kofax.com.

