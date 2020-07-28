

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.94 billion, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $2.00 billion, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.03 billion or $1.09 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $6.37 billion from $6.62 billion last year.



Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.03 Bln. vs. $2.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.09 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q2): $6.37 Bln vs. $6.62 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.21 to $4.38



