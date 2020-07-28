AM Best will host a complimentary webinar on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.( EDT). AM Best analysts and industry leaders will examine the impact of the pandemic, natural disasters and other developments on reinsurance capital, as well as how mergers acquisitions, third-party capital and regulatory issues are shaping the industry. Register now: www.ambest.com/webinars/global20

Panelists include:

Carlos Wong-Fupuy, senior director, global reinsurance ratings, AM Best;

Scott Mangan, associate director, global reinsurance, AM Best;

Silke Sehm, executive member of the board, Hannover Re; and

Jonathan Isherwood, chief executive officer of reinsurance, Americas, Swiss Re.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005578/en/

Contacts:

James Peavy

Director, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com