CannaPharmaRx Engages Global Advisory and Investment Banking Firm Teneo Capital

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD) a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient cannabis production facilities in Canada, announced today it has recently engaged Teneo Capital ("Teneo") to help strategically guide the company through its next growth phase.

Teneo is a New York-based 900-professional global advisory firm that works with the world's largest and most complex companies providing strategic counsel across a full array of disciplines including investment banking, restructuring and consulting. It has a nationally recognized investment banking platform which includes specialization in the cannabis industry. It has global transaction experience, having completed $525 Billion in Merger and Acquisition transactions in more than 40 countries. Teneo launched its program for CannaPharmaRx on July 22, 2020.

"We are excited to begin our work with such a well-respected firm like Teneo which should allow us to reach many significant benchmarks in the coming months. Led by a strong and experienced senior leadership team that is used to working closely with CEO's of Fortune 100 companies, we are confident we made the right choice to aid us in achieving our milestones quickly," said Nick Colvin, CEO CannaPharmaRX.

About CannaPharmaRx, Inc.

CannaPharmaRx is focused on the acquisition and development of state-of-the-art cannabis grow facilities. CPMD owns a 48,500 square foot cannabis grow facility presently under development and is currently in discussion with other companies regarding potential acquisitions. CannaPharmaRx's business strategy is to become a leader in high quality and low-cost production of cannabis through the development, acquisition and enhancement of existing facilities. CannaPharmaRx is committed to operating high quality facilities utilizing the latest technology in combined heat and power generation to ensure being a low-cost producer of cannabis. CannaPharmaRx is also in the process of completing an application to list its common stock for trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange, with initial trading anticipated to being during the third quarter of 2020. The Company also anticipates submitting an application to list its common stock for trading on the OTCQB in the near future as well.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information or Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or statements. All statements that are or information which is not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking information or statements". Forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. With respect to forward-looking information and statements contained herein, Management of CannapharmaRx has made numerous assumptions including, among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information or statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking information or statements. CannapharmaRx assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

